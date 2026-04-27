PE backed platform looks to regional broker M&A after authorisation

Ascend Insurance Holdings has received FCA authorisation and entered the UK market to provide an “alternative solution” to regional insurance brokers.

In January Inflexion, a European mid-market private equity firm, launched the broker platform looking to deploy £200m in M&A investment over the next four to five years, beginning with acquiring Ascend Broking Group.

AIH has set out it is aiming to build a platform which “removes brokers’ daily pain points and helps them win more and better business attracting top talent through targeted recruitment and mergers and acquisitions”.

Motivated brokers results in loyal clients, a sustainable business