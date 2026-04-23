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Clegg Gifford joins Willis Networks panel

Toby Clegg

Clegg Gifford and Willis Networks have teamed up in a move designed to broaden wholesale and Lloyd’s access for the network’s members.

Markerstudy-owned Clegg Gifford, a national and Lloyd’s broker, is joining Willis Networks’ wholesale panel, with the pair detailing the partnership will be able to support a wide range of client needs.

RelatedMarkerstudy Group buys family-owned Lloyd’s broker Markerstudy reveals £63m Clegg Gifford purchase bill Markerstudy confirms Tradex deal Anscombe, Thomas Carroll and Konsileo among the winners at UK Broker Awards 2024 

Toby Clegg, CEO at Clegg Gifford, said: “Willis Networks has built a

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