Clegg Gifford joins Willis Networks panel
Clegg Gifford and Willis Networks have teamed up in a move designed to broaden wholesale and Lloyd’s access for the network’s members.
Markerstudy-owned Clegg Gifford, a national and Lloyd’s broker, is joining Willis Networks’ wholesale panel, with the pair detailing the partnership will be able to support a wide range of client needs.RelatedMarkerstudy Group buys family-owned Lloyd’s broker Markerstudy reveals £63m Clegg Gifford purchase bill Markerstudy confirms Tradex deal Anscombe, Thomas Carroll and Konsileo among the winners at UK Broker Awards 2024
Toby Clegg, CEO at Clegg Gifford, said: “Willis Networks has built a
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