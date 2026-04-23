Top 100 broker claims UK first with ChatGPT insurance app for small businesses

Simply Business has launched a business insurance app in ChatGPT, in what it claimed is a UK first.

The new application connects ChatGPT to the digital insurance broker’s pricing functionality, and it noted the process ensures security, privacy and reliability.

Small business owners can immediately receive an indicative price by providing four pieces of information including trade, annual turnover, years in business and UK postcode.

Customers are then directed to the Simply Business website to complete the full quote process and purchase a policy.

The Simply Business app is available on the App