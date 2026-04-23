Ageas and Saga add home to partnership

Ageas UK and Saga have launched a home insurance proposition for the over-50s, labelling the move as a “milestone”.

The 20-year affinity partnership was signed in 2024 and went live last December with motor new business.

At the time home insurance was scheduled to follow in the first quarter of 2026, however releasing its annual results earlier this month Saga updated it would be rolled out by the end of April.

Ageas and Saga share a commitment to deliver great service when it matters most and are dedicated to making the customer experience journey as easy as possible.Adam Clarke, Saga

In its annual results for