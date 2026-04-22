Enquiries to Flood Insurance Directory surge 50% in two years

The Flood Insurance Directory has supported 35,000 households in flood-prone areas access suitable insurance since it was launched four years ago.

The collaborative initiative was designed by the British Insurance Brokers’ Association, the Association of British Insurers, and Flood Re.

There has been an upwards trend seeing a 50% increase in enquiries when comparing the 12-month periods from October 2022 and October 2024.

The figures follow the signposting agreement, which was implemented alongside the directory in September 2022, and saw the industry commit to signposting consumers declined flood cover or offered policies with flood