People Moves: 20 – 24 April 2026

Keep up to date with the latest personnel moves in insurance.

Featured: Blenheim Underwriting, Carbon, Partners&, and Markel.

Blenheim hires contingency underwriter

Ian Ritchie is set to join Blenheim Underwriting as contingency underwriter, effective June 2026.

Focusing on diversifying the existing non-appearance book, he will concentrate on the addition of areas such as event cancellation, prize indemnity, contractual bonus, over redemption, film, and delegated authority schemes.

Ritchie will join the team led by Justin Burns, working alongside existing