Ageas moves onto First2Protect home panel

Ageas UK has joined the First2Protect panel, expanding access to its home insurance propositions.

Last May, shortly after signing up to buy predominantly wheels-based insurer Esure, Ageas leaders UK CEO Ant Middle and managing director of broker and partnerships Adam Beckett, told Insurance Age home insurance expansion was also a key priority for the firm.

Beckett said at the time: “We’re very much geared up to grow within the household space.”

First2Protect does a great job at supporting customers at exactly that point – bringing expert broker advice into the mortgage or rental conversation