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Ageas moves onto First2Protect home panel

housing8

Ageas UK has joined the First2Protect panel, expanding access to its home insurance propositions.

Last May, shortly after signing up to buy predominantly wheels-based insurer Esure, Ageas leaders UK CEO Ant Middle and managing director of broker and partnerships Adam Beckett, told Insurance Age home insurance expansion was also a key priority for the firm.

Beckett said at the time: “We’re very much geared up to grow within the household space.”

First2Protect does a great job at supporting customers at exactly that point – bringing expert broker advice into the mortgage or rental conversation

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