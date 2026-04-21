Wiser Academy launches AI apprenticeship

Wiser Academy has launched an artificial intelligence Academy programme in what it claimed is an industry first.

It stated the programme is designed to create “AI champions within insurers and brokers”.

Wiser outlined it will help colleagues adopt AI safely and effectively across claims, underwriting, broking, HR, finance, compliance, marketing and training, rather than leaving AI solely with central IT teams.

Our aim is to help firms create AI champions within departments, people who understand the technology, the risks, the ethics and the practical opportunities, and who can guide colleagues in applying AI