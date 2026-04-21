Blog: It felt quiet out there in broker M&A, but was it really?
In the wake of Gallagher announcing its takeover of fellow Top 100 UK broker Bridge, Emmanuel Kenning looks at the level of M&A activity in the first quarter of this year.
In 2025 there were around half the number of broker deals, 75 to be precise, compared to the year before.
The slump meant it was the first time the count dropped below 100 since we started our Insurance Age interactive map series.
MarshBerry measures purchases across UK insurance distribution, including deals from managing general agents, and with its deeper-data insights uncovers broker takeovers not announced by either party.
The M&A experts’ total for last year was 99 – the first recorded
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