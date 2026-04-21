Interview: Hiscox UK CEO Jon Dye on plans to create a ‘bigger and better specialist’ insurer

Having joined in 2022 as UK CEO, Jon Dye has certainly made a mark in terms of the Hiscox retail arm’s results and recruitment. Jonathan Swift asks him how he plans to maintain an upward trajectory against the backdrop of a soft market and economic uncertainty.

With the 2025 results season fading from view, the insurers that posted impressive returns are now fully focused on how they are going to repeat and improve on those figures in 2026.

For Hiscox’s ever-optimistic UK CEO Jon Dye, that means looking after the bits you can control; because if you do that, the rest should follow, he asserts.

Especially if the self-styled specialist insurer continues to clearly articulate its appetite to brokers whilst reaping the benefits of the technology