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TBIG confirms its largest ever buy with £38m GWP broker

Sports cars

The Broker Investment Group has bought a 75% stake in £38m gross written premium personal lines specialist U Drive in its biggest ever deal.

The takeover was previously teased by Peter Cullum in an exclusive interview with Insurance Age this January.

Sunbury-on-Thames-based U Drive brings a team of 74 people to TBIG specialising in complex private car risks, including drivers with limited no claims history, modified vehicles and high-value performance vehicles.

The acquisition broadens our personal lines expertise and further diversifies the group’s portfolio, increasing both GWP and policy volumes.Dave Clapp, TBIG

As previously

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