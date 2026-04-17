Reed survey paints mixed picture of account exec pay

Average pay levels for insurance account executives are projected to increase in all areas of the UK going into next year, however any rises will come on the back of declines in the past 12 months.

This is the picture painted by recruitment specialists Reed as it published the 2026 Salary Guide for insurance and financial services.

The consultants found average pay dropped across the country from 2025 to 2026.

The biggest change, down 9.4%, came in the West Midlands while the smallest fall was 3.1% in East Anglia.

Commenting on the overall findings for insurance and financial services in East Anglia, Melanie Marjoram, regional director at Reed, said: “While there is a healthy number of