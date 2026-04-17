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BDH owner reveals growing losses and turnover in 2025

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Salinas Topco, the holding company for Top 100 UK broker BDH, has posted rising turnover in the last financial year and losses reaching £11m.

The results, for the year ended 30 June 2025, showed post-tax losses totalled £11.06m, up from £9.15m, as turnover grew to £14.54m.

In a document filed at Companies House, the business noted the turnover rise from £10.29m the year before came in a softening market.

It cited the purchase of Airsports Insurance Bureau – snapped up in September 2024 – as the main driver of the increase.

The total deal cost of £3.1m had previously been revealed, however the filing expanded that the net cash outlay was

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