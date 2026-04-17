BDH owner reveals growing losses and turnover in 2025

Salinas Topco, the holding company for Top 100 UK broker BDH, has posted rising turnover in the last financial year and losses reaching £11m.

The results, for the year ended 30 June 2025, showed post-tax losses totalled £11.06m, up from £9.15m, as turnover grew to £14.54m.

In a document filed at Companies House, the business noted the turnover rise from £10.29m the year before came in a softening market.

It cited the purchase of Airsports Insurance Bureau – snapped up in September 2024 – as the main driver of the increase.

The total deal cost of £3.1m had previously been revealed, however the filing expanded that the net cash outlay was