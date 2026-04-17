Guidewire targets efficiency between brokers and insurers

Charles Clarke, Guidewire group vice president, looks to continue to support customers to create digitally enabled insurers that are good partners for brokers, as he highlighted possible products for brokers.

Talking to Insurance Age at the Guidewire Insurance Forum in Brussels, Belgium, Clarke explained: “There is every incentive for us to make our carrier clients more attractive to brokers by helping them deliver good digital interactions with brokers. That’s established, that’s what the company does.”

The firm works with the full spectrum of insurers from A to Z in UK. Global cloud platform Guidewire helps P&C insurers engage, innovate, and grow with core systems leveraging data and analytics