Dayinsure joins IFB

Top 100 UK broker Dayinsure has joined the Insurance Fraud Bureau as its first new member of 2026.

Dayinsure, founded in 2005, provides short-term motor insurance – from one hour to 30 days – for cars, vans, and motorhomes.

Sun Capital Partners-backed Abacai, which has since gone through various iterations, bought Dayinsure in 2021. Dayinsure remains part of the PE house’s portfolio.

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The IFB detailed Dayinsure will now have access