 Skip to main content
Insurance Age

Dayinsure joins IFB

surveillance

Top 100 UK broker Dayinsure has joined the Insurance Fraud Bureau as its first new member of 2026.

Dayinsure, founded in 2005, provides short-term motor insurance – from one hour to 30 days – for cars, vans, and motorhomes.

Sun Capital Partners-backed Abacai, which has since gone through various iterations, bought Dayinsure in 2021. Dayinsure remains part of the PE house’s portfolio.

RelatedTop 100 UK Brokers 2025: £15 – £20m of UK general insurance revenue Mark Wilson's Abacai buys Dayinsure Bown steps down as CEO of Dayinsure, succeeded by Bibby 

The IFB detailed Dayinsure will now have access

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

Show password
Hide password

More on Insight

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: