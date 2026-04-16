Gallagher buys fellow Top 100 UK broker Bridge

Gallagher has struck its first UK broker deal of the year, snapping up Bridge Insurance Brokers for an undisclosed sum.

Established in 1970 as a family-owned commercial insurance broker, Bridge specialises in real estate, construction, corporate and private client insurance.

The Manchester-headquartered Top 100 UK broker also has an office in London and employs around 110 people.

As previously reported by Insurance Age, Bridge Insurance Brokers’ turnover rose to £18.14m in the year ended 31 March 2025, as post-tax profit more than doubled to £757,758.

The current leadership team of CEO Roger Potts and directors Alex