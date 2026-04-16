Sky Protect adds Ageas to home insurance panel

Ageas UK has joined Sky Protect’s home insurance panel alongside Axa with more to come.

Sky’s offering was launched in 2023, originally in partnership with Zurich, with the aim of shaking up the home insurance market.

Sister title Insurance Post revealed in July last year that Sky was parting ways with Zurich to move to a panel approach and, in October, that the rollout was starting with Axa with two more providers set to join in early 2026.

According to Ageas, the new partnership combines its specialist technical and data expertise with the reach and trust of the Sky brand