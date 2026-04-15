Everywhen CEO Rob Worrell to retire at year-end

Rob Worrell, CEO of Everywhen, has decided to retire at the end of 2026, Insurance Age can reveal.

Staff were told of the decision today. Everywhen owners Ardonagh confirmed Worrell has decided to prioritise time with his family.

Worrell has been with the business since December 2017, joining as CEO of insurance broking.

Prior to this he was managing director of The Insurance Partnership, which he founded in 1993.

That business was sold to Jelf for £15.5m in 2013, with Worrell staying to lead the general insurance division. In turn, Jelf was bought by Marsh for £258m in 2015, and again Worrell