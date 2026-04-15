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Clear buys southern broker and life business

Deal

Clear has bought Pangea Insurance Brokers and Pangea Life, taking the group back to joint-top in the most active broker M&A listing for 2026.

The deal for the business – which works across commercial and personal insurance, employee benefits, and business protection – brings over £3m of income to the new owners.

Owned and led by directors Michael Piper and Stephen Goulter, it adds more than 30 people, including an in-house claims team, to Clear.

According to its website, Winchester-headquartered Pangea also has offices in Chandler’s Ford and Shaftesbury.

Next phase

Mike Edgeley, group CEO of Clear, said: “This acquisition demonstrates the

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