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Saga broking profits rise as Ageas deal kicks in

Money

Saga has reported its insurance broking arm performed “ahead of expectations” in 2025, labelling the year that the double deal with Ageas started as “transformational”.

In its annual results for the financial year ended 31 January 2026 pre-tax underlying profit in broking rose 17% to £16.9m at the over 50s-specialist.

The 20-year affinity partnership with Ageas, signed in 2024, went live in December 2025.

Under the agreement, Saga leads marketing and proposition development for its customer base, while Ageas manages price comparison website distribution, pricing and underwriting, claims handling and customer service.

It began with motor new business and Saga

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