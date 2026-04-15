Biba becomes pet association honorary member

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association has joined the Pet and Equine Insurance Association as an honorary member to strengthen cross-sector collaboration.

Graeme Trudgill, CEO of Biba, said: “We are pleased to join PEIA as an honorary member and to support its work across the pet and equine insurance ecosystem.

“PEIA is creating an important platform for organisations to come together, share intelligence and explore the challenges and opportunities facing this market. We welcome the chance to contribute to those discussions and to support efforts that help build fair, trusted and sustainable pet and equine insurance.”

Brokers bring an important