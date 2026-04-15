Graham Gibson joins Sicsic

Sicsic Advisory has appointed former Allianz claims boss Graham Gibson as a senior consultant.

Previously chief claims officer at Allianz, Gibson, pictured, left towards the end of 2025 following over 17 years at the insurer.

At Sicsic, Gibson will support clients in navigating the evolving regulatory environments and strengthening governance frameworks.

RelatedGibson and Johnson set to leave Allianz after claims merge

Graham Gibson, chief claims officer for Allianz Commercial, and Caroline Johnson, claims director for Allianz Personal, are set to exit the insurer in Q4.

The strategic risk