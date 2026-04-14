FCA warns on fake letters

The Financial Conduct Authority has warned of fake letters claiming to be from deputy CEO Sarah Pritchard and referencing a fake FCA employee.

The watchdog confirmed yesterday that it had received reports of the letter last month and in April. The letter mentions a supervisory review in relation to a bank and includes a false FCA phone number.

In its alert the regulator reported: “Scammers may attempt to trick your firm into revealing important information by pretending to work for the FCA.

“They may reach out to you via email, phone or post, and use the name of an FCA employee to make you think the communication is genuine.

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