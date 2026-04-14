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Ex-Marsh UK CEO Lay joins Ardonagh

Chris Lay

Ardonagh has added former Marsh UK CEO Chris Lay as operating partner of Ardonagh Capital Partners, joining the group executive and working across the firm’s portfolio of companies.

Lay, pictured, joined Marsh in 1984 and was appointed CEO of Marsh UK in 2018 and subsequently also took over as CEO of Marsh McLennan UK in 2023.

His retirement plans from Marsh, for Q1 this year, were first announced last November.

James Addington-Smith has succeeded him as UK CEO of insurance broking arm Marsh Risk, while Lisa Quest has become UK CEO of Marsh (rebranded from Marsh McLennan).

RelatedInsurance United Against Dementia names Marsh UK CEO Lay as new chair 

Insurance United Against

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