Canopius unveils Manchester office as its second largest
Canopius has opened a permanent office in Manchester marking its second largest location after London.
It has had a team working in the city in shared workspaces since 2022 and has now moved to Barbirolli Square, noting the building has been designed to support modern, flexible ways of working.
Canopius has signed a ten-year lease which it claimed underscored its long-term commitment to Manchester.RelatedSouth Korean insurer ups stake to 40% in specialty underwriter
Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance has entered into an agreement to purchase an additional 21% equity stake in the Canopius Group
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