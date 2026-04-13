Pool Re seeks to boost take-up of terrorism cover by SMEs with new scheme

Pool Re has launched a new incentive scheme for its members, aimed at increasing the uptake of terrorism insurance cover among SMEs as it highlighted only around 4% of the sector has cover in place.

The scheme makes discounts available to Pool Re members on their reinsurance costs when they reintegrate terrorism cover as standard across their SME property policies.

It detailed members can choose to reinstate cover across some or all of their commercial property portfolio in return for reduced pricing on that element of their reinsurance portfolio held with Pool Re.

The terrorism reinsurer explained that after the 1992 IRA attack on the Baltic Exchange, terrorism exclusions became standard in