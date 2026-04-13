Aviva refreshes PI cover offering brokers flexibility

Aviva has refreshed its digitally traded professional indemnity product as it launches the proposition on Fast Trade and Acturis.

The insurer claimed the updated cover has been designed to provide brokers with an improved trading journey across both platforms, supported by a revised question set that enables quicker underwriting decisions.

With indemnity limits ranging from £100,000 to £5m, the refreshed product offers flexibility for brokers to tailor cover to clients in a range of sectors alongside selectable excess options, Aviva noted.

By listening to broker feedback and continuing to invest in digital trading, we’re