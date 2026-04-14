Flock moves into haulage fleet with Admiral backing

Flock has launched a haulage fleet product in its first market expansion since Admiral Group signed up to buy the data-driven fleet insurance specialist.

The policy, rolled out in partnership with Admiral, adds to Flock’s offering across commercial fleet segments including courier, trades, taxi and rental. It is available immediately to operators and brokers in the UK.

The insurer struck the £80m deal for Flock in February through its venture-building arm Admiral Pioneer. The takeover remains subject to regulatory approval.

Linked with the deal, Admiral becomes Flock’s sole capacity provider, taking over from Acorn, with which it has had a taxi