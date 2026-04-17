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Regional Review: Channel Islands – small but strong

Map with selective focus on the Channel Islands (UK)
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 8 minutes

For a small jurisdiction, the Channel Islands have a strong broker market, according to regional experts, as large names have made acquisitions with capacity, appetite and recruitment key issues.

An archipelago in the English Channel, off the French coast of Normandy, the Channel Islands are divided into two Crown Dependencies – the Bailiwick of Guernsey and the Bailiwick of Jersey, which is the largest of the islands. 

The two major islands make up 99% of the population. As of 31 December 2023, Guernsey’s population hit 64,781, up 1.4% from the year prior, government data reveals.

According to Statistics Jersey, the population at the end of 2024 was estimated to be 104,540, increasing by

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