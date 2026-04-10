Axa XL names Poonam Jivram head of motor underwriting for UK and Lloyd’s

Axa XL has promoted Poonam Jivram to head of motor underwriting for the UK and Lloyd’s, with responsibilities including motor fleet and broker relationships.

The insurer detailed that Jivram’s remit also spans developing and executing the strategic underwriting direction, driving profitable growth, and strengthening relationships clients.

Jivram, pictured, started her career at Avis Rent a Car, before joining the Fleet Services division of Kelly Group, where she spent just under a decade. She left Kelly Group for Zego in 2021 setting up their risk consulting division and then joined Axa XL in February 2024.

Her most recent role at Axa XL was practice