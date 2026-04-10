 Skip to main content
Insurance Age

Axa XL names Poonam Jivram head of motor underwriting for UK and Lloyd’s

Poonam Jivram, head of motor underwriting, UK & Lloyd’s at Axa XL.

Axa XL has promoted Poonam Jivram to head of motor underwriting for the UK and Lloyd’s, with responsibilities including motor fleet and broker relationships.

The insurer detailed that Jivram’s remit also spans developing and executing the strategic underwriting direction, driving profitable growth, and strengthening relationships clients.

Jivram, pictured, started her career at Avis Rent a Car, before joining the Fleet Services division of Kelly Group, where she spent just under a decade. She left Kelly Group for Zego in 2021 setting up their risk consulting division and then joined Axa XL in February 2024.

Her most recent role at Axa XL was practice

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

Show password
Hide password

More on Insight

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: