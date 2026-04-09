Windstorm Goretti losses grow to £417m
Perils has raised its estimate of the insurance market loss from windstorm Goretti to €479m (£417m) from €467m.
The storm, also known as “Elli”, hit southwestern England, northern France and Belgium from 8 to 9 January 2026.
The latest figure, revised from the initial estimate on 20 February, covers property and motor lines of business and was based on loss data collected from affected insurance companies.
Windstorm Goretti was an intense extratropical cyclone which generated high winds over the English Channel and neighbouring land areas. Cornwall, northern France – in particular the departments of Manche
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Insight
FOS trims forecast for insurance cases
The Financial Ombudsman Service has lowered its prediction for insurance cases in 2026/27 to 41,100 as it confirmed an increase in the compulsory levy from £70m to £86m.
Arch promotes McGrady to head of casualty
Arch Insurance has promoted Mark McGrady to head of casualty – UK regional division.
Ripe joins MGAA to underline position in the sector
Ripe has joined the Managing General Agents’ Association, in what it claimed underlines the digital MGA’s position in the MGA sector.
PremFina unveils £100m facility upsize as it continues to scale
PremFina has secured a £100m upsize and extension of its funding partnership with Waterfall Asset Management.
Dual hails mid-market broker opportunities as it increases cyber limits
Dual has widened the scope of its global cyber and technology capabilities with a revised strategic partnership.
Andy Burnham to open Biba conference
Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham is set to give the opening keynote address at The British Insurance Brokers’ Association’s 2026 conference.
Ex-DLG/LV claims boss Milliner joins Axa
Axa Insurance UK has appointed Martin Milliner as chief claims transformation officer.
Markel takes another senior leader from Intact
Markel Insurance has hired from Intact again, appointing Lee Dainty to the newly created chief operations officer role for its UK business, effective today (7 April).