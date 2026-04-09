Windstorm Goretti losses grow to £417m

Perils has raised its estimate of the insurance market loss from windstorm Goretti to €479m (£417m) from €467m.

The storm, also known as “Elli”, hit southwestern England, northern France and Belgium from 8 to 9 January 2026.

The latest figure, revised from the initial estimate on 20 February, covers property and motor lines of business and was based on loss data collected from affected insurance companies.

Windstorm Goretti was an intense extratropical cyclone which generated high winds over the English Channel and neighbouring land areas. Cornwall, northern France – in particular the departments of Manche