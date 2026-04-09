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FOS trims forecast for insurance cases

A red down and green up arrow side by side

The Financial Ombudsman Service has lowered its prediction for insurance cases in 2026/27 to 41,100 as it confirmed an increase in the compulsory levy from £70m to £86m.

The original forecast had been for 41,800 new insurance complaints, the same workload figure seen in 2025/26.

“We expect slightly lower levels of insurance complaints, reflecting the work we have done with firms sharing insight on our approach to complaints about motor valuations,” the FOS reported.

RelatedFOS plans to hike levies to £86m FOS and FCA reveal next steps for system reform 

“We will monitor closely travel insurance cases in the light of recent disruption to travel in the Middle East.”

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