FOS trims forecast for insurance cases

The Financial Ombudsman Service has lowered its prediction for insurance cases in 2026/27 to 41,100 as it confirmed an increase in the compulsory levy from £70m to £86m.

The original forecast had been for 41,800 new insurance complaints, the same workload figure seen in 2025/26.

“We expect slightly lower levels of insurance complaints, reflecting the work we have done with firms sharing insight on our approach to complaints about motor valuations,” the FOS reported.

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“We will monitor closely travel insurance cases in the light of recent disruption to travel in the Middle East.”

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