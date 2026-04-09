Arch promotes McGrady to head of casualty

Arch Insurance has promoted Mark McGrady to head of casualty – UK regional division.

He joined Arch in 2022 and steps up having been promoted to liability underwriting manager – UK regions last June.

McGrady brings almost 20 years of insurance market experience to his new role having also previously worked in commercial underwriting positions at Chapman and Stacey, LV and Aviva.

In the post he will be responsible for leading the expansion of Arch’s casualty portfolio across its UK regional network.

RelatedVideo Q&A: Arch’s Mark McGrady on the importance of getting to know customers