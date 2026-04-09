Ripe joins MGAA to underline position in the sector

Ripe has joined the Managing General Agents’ Association, in what it claimed underlines the digital MGA’s position in the MGA sector.

The MGA added the sign up shows its commitment to working alongside peers on issues including innovation, standards and market development.

Ripe has more than 430,000 policyholders across a portfolio that includes cover for boats, motorhomes, cycling, golf, photography, small businesses and over 400 sports.

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Digital managing general agent Ripe has bought holiday homes insurance specialist Schofields, marking its entrance into the