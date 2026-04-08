Dual hails mid-market broker opportunities as it increases cyber limits

Dual has widened the scope of its global cyber and technology capabilities with a revised strategic partnership.

Backed by a number of A-rated capacity partners led by Liberty, the MGA said it is now able to offer increased primary limits for risks with revenues up to £1bn and enhanced excess limits for risks up to £5bn.

Dual added the expansion would create “greater opportunities for broker partners to engage with an extended appetite across a wider range of industry sectors and business sizes in the mid‑market and large‑market segments, while maintaining Dual’s strong commitment to its core SME market”.

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