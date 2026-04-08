PremFina unveils £100m facility upsize as it continues to scale

PremFina has secured a £100m upsize and extension of its funding partnership with Waterfall Asset Management.

The premium finance provider claimed the expanded facility strengthens its balance sheet and provides additional long-term capacity to support its future strategy.

The business said it had more than doubled its loan book over the past year.

PremFina attributed the growth to its proprietary technology platform, disciplined credit processes, and deep broker relationships, delivering what it described as strong conversion rates and resilient portfolio metrics across market cycles.

This transaction