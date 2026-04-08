Ex-DLG/LV claims boss Milliner joins Axa

Axa Insurance UK has appointed Martin Milliner as chief claims transformation officer.

It is a new role in CEO Jon Walker’s executive committee following the creation of the general insurance business Axa Insurance UK last month.

Most recently Milliner, pictured, held the position of managing director of claims at Direct Line Group (DLG) where he led the Motability partnership, DLG Legal Services and DL Auto Services, and had responsibility for the business’ 5,000 claims handlers.

Prior to DLG, he was claims director at LV/Allianz Personal for 18 years.

Milliner starts with the