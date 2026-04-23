Biba 2026 Countdown: nCino’s Hanré Cillié

Hanré Cillié, RVP of insurance growth and compliance at nCino, reckons Biba really gets going when the coffee kicks in and might be seen singing Wonderwall dressed as an alligator after dinner on Wednesday night.

The tagline for the 2026 Biba conference is ‘Time:To’. In your view, what is it “Time: To Do…” over the next 12 months if you are an ambitious insurance broker looking to prosper?

It is Time To remove friction.

Brokers are being asked to grow while clients expect faster, simpler interactions. The firms that will prosper over the next year will be those looking closely at how work actually gets done and fixing the processes that slow them down.

That might mean connecting systems better, using data