Flock CEO Klinger unfazed by 2025 loss as it invests for ‘long-term value creation’

Flock has reported an operating loss of £9.6m in 2025, up from £8.9m the year prior, in its last results before Admiral Group acquired the digital fleet managing general agent.

CEO Ed Leon Klinger, pictured, told Insurance Age that 2025 reflected continued investment in building a high-quality, technology-led MGA business, alongside steady revenue growth.

“As with many companies at our stage, we are deliberately prioritising long-term value creation, with a focus on providing a best-in-category experience for our fleet customers and brokers, whilst also delivering best-in-category loss ratios for our carrier partners”.

The MGA has increased investment in its engineering