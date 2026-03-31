Brokers digitally self-servicing hits 90%, Aviva finds

Brokers’ appetite for digital self-service is rising, with 90% now happy to manage business digitally, up 10% year on year, according to Aviva’s latest broker barometer.

Almost nine in ten brokers agreed that digital innovation is improving the broker-insurer relationship.

The research found brokers are increasingly embracing digital advancements, with half of brokers saying innovation is the most important value for their business.

Some 36% of brokers believed digital innovation is one of the biggest keys to business success - ranked ahead of competitive pricing (32%) - reflecting a growing focus on technology as a driver of efficiency and growth.

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Aviva