Arc Legal unveil new CEO as Taylor steps down

Arc Legal Group has appointed Ashley Law as its new chief executive officer, following Lee Taylor’s decision to step down for personal reasons effective 1 May 2026.

Taylor will remain with the ANV Group legal expenses provider until the end of June to support a smooth handover.

Law, pictured, who joined the business as COO in December 2025, said: “Arc Legal’s strategy is centred around delivering market‑leading products, first‑class customer outcomes and consistently high service standards.

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