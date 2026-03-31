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Arc Legal unveil new CEO as Taylor steps down

Ashley Law
    • Insurance Age staff

    • Indicative reading time: 1 minute

Arc Legal Group has appointed Ashley Law as its new chief executive officer, following Lee Taylor’s decision to step down for personal reasons effective 1 May 2026.

Taylor will remain with the ANV Group legal expenses provider until the end of June to support a smooth handover.

Law, pictured, who joined the business as COO in December 2025, said: “Arc Legal’s strategy is centred around delivering market‑leading products, first‑class customer outcomes and consistently high service standards.

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Arc Legal CEO Lee Taylor outlines the value in having a supportive parent of the scale of AmTrust; and why it makes sense to keep

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