Biba 2026 Countdown: QBE’s Janine Bowler

Janine Bowler, Manchester interim head of trading at QBE, recommends Salut wine bar for an external catch up and is looking forward to the buzz when the event opens on Wednesday 13 May.

The tagline for the 2026 Biba conference is ‘Time:To’. In your view, what is it “Time: To Do…” over the next 12 months if you are an ambitious insurance broker looking to prosper?

Be reasonable during this stage of the market cycle, remember you’ll need your friends again when the market swings again!

What is your favourite time of the day(s) at the Biba conference and why?

First thing on day one is my favourite. There’s a buzz in the air, so much going on and everyone’s in a great mood – excited