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Floods-impacted homeowners hit with 121% premium gap

Flood
    • Insurance Age staff

    • Indicative reading time: 1 minute

Homeowners living in properties that have previously been flooded are paying 121% more than the UK average, according to new research.

Compare the Market found people living in properties that have previously flooded pay £437 each year on average for their home insurance premiums, compared with the average UK home insurance premium of £198, marking a £239 difference. 

Owners of properties located near water also pay £12 more than the average for their home premium, at £210, the aggregator found.

Ireland most expensive

For homes that have previously flooded, the highest premiums in January 2026 were found in Northern Ireland (£754)

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