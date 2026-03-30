Floods-impacted homeowners hit with 121% premium gap

Homeowners living in properties that have previously been flooded are paying 121% more than the UK average, according to new research.

Compare the Market found people living in properties that have previously flooded pay £437 each year on average for their home insurance premiums, compared with the average UK home insurance premium of £198, marking a £239 difference.

Owners of properties located near water also pay £12 more than the average for their home premium, at £210, the aggregator found.

Ireland most expensive

For homes that have previously flooded, the highest premiums in January 2026 were found in Northern Ireland (£754)