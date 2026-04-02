People Moves: 30 March – 2 April 2026

Keep up to date with the latest personnel moves in insurance.

Gallagher names Henry interim CEO in Ireland as Foley departs

Gallagher has named Derek Henry as interim CEO in Ireland succeeding Ronan Foley.

Foley had been in the post since 2022 when Gallagher bought Innovu Insurance, where he was CEO, as its “launch-pad” into Ireland.

Henry, a former managing director at Brightside, has worked at Gallagher since 2021 as MD of digital distribution, a role which oversees