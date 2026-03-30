MGA aims to “unlock” new PI opportunities with London market move

Euna has expanded its professional indemnity offering to the London market.

The specialist managing general agent said the move would unlock “a new route to underwriting bespoke cover for professionals in sectors such as construction, architecture, engineering, surveyors, IT, Media and accountancy”.

Euna currently underwrites commercial insurance across a range of specialist classes, including property and casualty, recruitment, PI, surety bonds and medical malpractice.

It added it was “well-suited to the more complex risks that come into the London market”, with over 90%