Granite moving onto broker software houses
Niche and non-standard motor specialist Granite Underwriting will be rolling out products on at least one software house this year, managing director Alistair Rose told Insurance Age.
“There’s two that we’re in active conversations with,” Rose confirmed the “build [is] well progressed with one”.
While he declined to name the product or precise timing for the launch he noted that Granite’s car, van and mini-fleet offerings were the natural ones to shift into technology houses.
The managing general agent, part of Acorn Group, currently deals with around 200 brokers, a figure that has been stable over the past year.
Expanding with at least one software house is part of the plan to
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