FCA proposes 1.4% fee rise for broker block
The Financial Conduct Authority is consulting on raising levies from brokers by 1.4% in 2026/27 – double its annual budget increase – as it also laid out its work programme going into the second year of its five-year strategy.
The proposals would see brokers’ contribution to the watchdog’s funding rising from £38.8m to £39.4m.
Overall the FCA is only looking to grow its budget by 0.7%, the smallest increase in a decade, from £783.5m in the current financial year to £788.9m.
We’re focused on helping consumers navigate their financial lives, reinforcing trust in financial services and supporting growth and competitiveness while keeping our fee increases low.Nikhil Rathi, FCA
The regulator detailed the increase in fees
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