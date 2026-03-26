Policy Expert grows GWP, policy count and profits in 2025

Personal lines specialist Policy Expert grew gross written premium across home, motor and pet insurance to £485m in 2025 as pre-tax profits increased.

The 6.5% year-on-year GWP rise came as home reached £350m, motor went up to £131m and pet launched in 2024 totalled £3.7m.

Last April CEO Steve Hardy told Insurance Age the firm had a target of doubling customer numbers to three million over a three-to-five-year period.

In the latest results policy counts were up across the board on an annual basis, by 5.2% to more than 1.6m.

The breakdown showed over 1.4m home policies, 211,000 in motor and 20,000 in pet.

Profit

The business has shifted its