Aviva to open US commercial lines branch in New York
Aviva is setting up an onshore surplus lines business in the US, based in New York City, with a target of starting to trade in the second quarter of this year in a move it claimed will strengthen its proposition for brokers and clients.
The insurer noted the new office will increase its access to the world’s largest commercial lines market.
The provider has experience underwriting US business via its London Market platform and has been targeting accelerated growth and profit in its Global Corporate & Specialty business.
We’re building on the foundations of our US wholesale business underwritten in London and are confident about the opportunity writing in the US surplus lines market gives us.Jason Storah, Aviva
In its 2025 results
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