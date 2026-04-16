Momentum breaks £100m GWP barrier as it has strongest year start yet
Momentum Broker Solutions hit £102m gross written premiums, adding 13 appointed representatives in 2025, as the AR network made investments in technology and recruitment.
Managing director Howard Pepper, pictured, told Insurance Age he expects the business to exceed £115m GWP in 2026.
“That will be substantial growth in a soft market for sure. But we’ve started the year very strongly, so we’re confident around that. 2025 was a big year of investment for Momentum which will pay dividends going forward,” Pepper explained.
The first area of investment was AI and digital initiatives.
We’ve re-engineered the work processes significantly during the year, and of course
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